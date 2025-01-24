Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers will direct a sequel to the 1980s cult classic Labyrinth.

The filmmaker, whose recent horror remake was nominated for four Oscars and marks his biggest box office success to date, is also known for his work on The Northman, The Witch and The Lighthouse.

Labyrinth, directed by Jim Henson, was first released in 1986 and starred Jennifer Connelly as the 16-year-old Sarah who finds herself in the maze searching for her baby brother. David Bowie played Jareth, the Goblin King, who taunts Sarah as she makes her way through. The film flopped when it was first released, eventually earning a loyal fandom over time.

Eggers is said to have closed a deal to write and direct the sequel for TriStar Pictures, according to Deadline. The news comes shortly after the filmmaker announced his next project as Werwulf, a thriller set in the 13th century.

Although plot details for the movie have been kept under wraps, it has been reported that the film will be a sequel to the original film, rather than a remake. Eggers will work with Icelandic screenwriter and poet Sjón on a script for the film, the pair previously collaborated on The Northman in 2022.

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus and his daughter Eleanor will produce the movie alongside Lisa Henson, daughter of Labyrinth’s original director, and CEO of the Jim Henson Company. Her brother Brian Henson, who worked on the original film giving a voice to one of the goblins in the film, will executive produce.

Eggers had evaded questions about reports of a new Labyrinth earlier this week, telling ComicBook: “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to to survive this industry and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

open image in gallery Bowie starred in the original film as the Goblin King ( Tri Star Pictures/Netflix )

Connelly has expressed an interest in returning for future iterations of the film, according to The Guardian.

Rumours of a reboot were shot down by the first screenwriter linked to the project, Nicole Perlman, who told X/Twitter: “Guys, please don’t fall for all the clickbait. No one is remaking Labyrinth. That movie is perfect as it is.”

open image in gallery Nosferatu was nominated for four Oscars in the technical categories ( © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. )

In a five-star review of Nosferatu, The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the director’s fidelity to the original film while adapting for modern audiences: “The director’s work is a necessary rebuke to a culture that’s become a little too fond of the modernised adaptation – valid, at times, but never free from the disparaging notion that [F W] Murnau’s images or [Bram] Stoker’s words have lost their power. It’s nice to imagine that Nosferatu would play as well for an audience in the 1830s as it would now. ”