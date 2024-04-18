Now You See Me 3: Fans decry absence of lead actor in new film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now You See Me fans have issued a complaint after seeing the casting arrangement for the forthcoming third instalment of the hit heist franchise.

The series follows a group of illusionists, named the Four Horsemen, who use their magical tricks to stage a series of elaborate thefts.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday (16 Apil) that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Justice Smith and The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa would be joining the cast.

It was also reported that Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman would be reprising their roles as thieving illusionists, but it has been left unclear if Mean Girls actor Caplan will reprise her role as Lula May in the third film.

When Caplan joined the 2016 film Now You See Me 2, she replaced Isla Fisher in the Four Horsemen group.

Fans have already decried this casting choice with many writing on social media: “WE WANT LIZZY CAPLAN.”

When the casting decision was shared, one fan replied on X/Twitter: “I know Lizzy Caplan better be there!”

Another added: “No Lizzy Caplan??? Lula come back please.”

Lizzy Caplan, Dave Franco and Jessie Eisenberg in ‘Now You See Me 2’ ( Lionsgate )

“I’m glad Isla Fisher is back..but where tf is Lizzy Caplan?”

“I’m so happy Isla Fisher decided to come back, but I really hope they can also get Lizzy Caplan to return so we can get more than one female Horseman at at time.”

The third film in the heist-thriller franchise was first announced back in 2016 and has been long-anticipated by fans.

Lionsgate confirmed pre-production for the film has commenced during earlier this month at CinemaCon. Some reports suggest that Poor Things actor Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman could reprise their characters in the film, but nothing has been confirmed.

Lizzy Caplan took over from Isla Fisher in ‘Now You See Me 2’ ( Lionsgate )

The film doesn’t currently have a release but production is expected to start by the end of 2024, and the movie will likely not be released until late 2025.

Deadline has reported that the film will be directed by Venom and Uncharted filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, taking over from Louis Leterrier.

It reports that the studio has also brought on board Pride and Prejudice and Zombies scribe Seth Grahame-Smith to work on a new draft of the screenplay, overseen by Fleischer. The Independent has contacted Lionsgate for comment.