Octavia Spencer says her house is haunted by the spirit of a late movie star
‘The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on,’ she says
Ma trailer: Octavia Spencer stars in horror film
Octavia Spencer has claimed that her house is haunted by the spirit of an unnamed Western movie star.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (3 December), the 51-year-old actor said: “I grew up watching Westerns and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns and I must have been a fan of his. I think he is my protector.”
The actor, who resides in a 1927 Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake, California, went on to say that she “loves” the ghost.
“I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. He runs them out. If they stay at my place they don’t want to come back,” she said.
“And that’s how I know that they don’t belong there because if you’re a person that belongs there everybody is like, ‘Oh your place is so welcoming, it’s so great’.”
The Oscar-winning actor reportedly purchased the property, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, in 2013.
When Ellen DeGeneres asked Spencer whether the ghost ever caused any disturbances, the actor claimed it does act a bit “shady” when she leaves for a long time.
“The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on,” she claimed.
The Ma actor also revealed that she has some ground rules in place when it comes to welcoming guests at her home.
“I love my ghost. I just don’t want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don’t want anybody’s ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost. Because my ghost can haunt me but he doesn’t haunt me. We have boundaries,” she said.
On the topic of her new film Encounter, Spencer claimed that the “whole crew” of the film had an actual UFO encounter when they were filming.
“All of a sudden there are all these lights in the sky and we’re about to film the big scene at the end of the film and the lights. There were a million of them and they started getting smaller and smaller. They just appeared and they started disappearing,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies