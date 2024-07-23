‘Oddity is THE scariest film of the year’: Critics rave about new horror movie

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A “terrifying” new horror movie has released in the US to nearly unanimous praise from critics.

Oddity, an independent film focusing on a blind medium who is grieving the death of their twin sister, was released in the US on Friday (19 June).

The Irish film, which viewers have enthusiastically recommended on social media, currently has a rating of 98 per cent positive on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers shared their thoughts on the movie on X/Twitter.

“Oddity is THE scariest film of the year hands down,” one person wrote. “I screamed so loudly during one sequence… I didn’t even know a horror movie could still illicit that kinda reaction out of me still! Absolutely terrifying I loved it so much.”

“Oddity was f***ing terrifying,” another person remarked. “Scariest movie of the year by far.”

“Hands-down, one of my favorite watches in recent memory,” someone else wrote. “This movie had me wrapped around it[s] wooden fingers and I loved every minute of it. Lean, terrifying, and brilliantly executed. I just love it so much.”

The film, which is directed by Damian McCarthy, currently does not have a UK release date.

A still from ‘Oddity' ( Blue Finch Films )

Oddity arrives hot on the tail of a number of other significant horror releases this year, including, recently, the satanic FBI horror Longlegs.

In a four-star review of Longlegs, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Longlegs both marinates in the disquieting legacy of real-life serial murders – from Charles Manson’s accomplices to the Zodiac Killer’s ciphers and the Weepy-Voiced Killer’s frantic phone calls – and, in its latter stages, goes big and arch in a way that wouldn’t feel entirely out of place in one of those Seventies horrors with a title like “The Devil is My Neighbour and Sometimes We Go Bowling”.

“Nicolas Cage’s serial killer looks creepy, but also like he could plausibly breed exotic shorthair cats. The actor’s unpredictability has always best served the descent into madness, and less so characters who have comfortably made themselves at home there (that’s Willem Dafoe’s turf). And his performance here is at its best when he actually drops the “weird” affectations and speaks deeply and slowly, with a hellfire intensity.”

Longlegs is in cinemas now.