Olivia Munn has revealed she was offered a significant amount of money to stay quiet about a traumatic on-set incident while filming an unnamed project.

The actor, 44, who is known for playing Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, was offered payment after filing a complaint with a studio, if she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

NDAs are legal contracts that block individuals from sharing information which companies or people want kept private. These agreements can often hide instances of sexual assault in Hollywood.

When Harvey Weinstein allegations emerged in 2017, the disgraced film producer had reached at least eight settlements with women, according to The New York Times, some of which featured NDAs.

Speaking on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, Munn said of her own experience: “It got to this place where I was offered a lot of money. A lot of money — seven figures to accept I guess their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it. But it came along with an NDA.”

She added: “Not that I would ever have talked about it, truly, because I just wanted to move past it all. That’s why I don’t want to talk about the specific things that happened in that situation but I said, ‘I’m not signing an NDA,’ and they said, ‘You have to,’ and I just felt that it was so wrong.”

The actor explained: “At this time, specifically, this was at the beginning of the #MeToo-Time’s Up. … This was, like, the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all.

“This was that time period, and this was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying, ‘Oh, you only did it for the money,’ so I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would reverse any kind of validity to my voice, and I was concerned that the studio, in an effort to diminish my voice, would leak out that [she] had signed an NDA for money.”

Ahead of the #MeToo movement, Munn was one of six women to make public accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against film director Brett Ratner in 2017.

Munn claimed the producer masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver a meal while visiting the After the Sunset set. Ratner “categorically” disputed the account via his lawyer.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” they said in a 10-page letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

open image in gallery Munn at the Academy Awards in March 2024 ( Getty Images )

Ratner was a major force in Hollywood both as director, behind the likes of Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand, and producer of multiple high-profile projects, including The Revenant and Prison Break.

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” Munn stated at the time. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.”