Fans are speculating whether John Krasinski could make an appearance in Christopher Nolan’s soon-to-be-released blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The film, directed by Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, is due to be released on 21 July.

Theories are flying on social media after Robert Downey Jr shared a star-studded photo with his Oppenheimer castmates on social media on Sunday (9 July).

The actor, 58, posted a photo of himself looking cheerful and smiling with his fellow actors on what appears to be a rooftop bar in New York City. A pizza box can be seen in the bottom left corner of the picture.

“Linking up with my Oppenheimer castmates,” wrote the Iron Man star in the caption.

The photo, however, also includes an unexpected cameo from Kransinski who is standing behind the four actors with his hands up.

Downey acknowledged the Office star’s presence, writing: “Wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Some fans in the comments expressed their excitement at the prospect of Krasinski joining the starry cast.

However, it seems more likely that Krasinski was there to support Blunt, his wife, during the press tour for Oppenheimer.

Krasinski, 43, and Blunt, 40, met in 2008 and went on their first date the same year. They married in 2010, and became parents to two daughters – Hazel and Violet – in 2016.

The two actors are known to work together previously. The pair starred opposite one another in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, which Krasinski directed and co-wrote. Krasinski also wrote and directed the film’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, in which Blunt and Murphy both starred.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)

In Oppenheimer, Murphy stars as the “father of the atomic bomb”, Robert J Oppenheimer with Blunt playing his wife, biologist Kitty Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon, 52, portrays Lt Leslie Groves Jr, the director of the top-secret Manhattan Project responsible for developing the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon in ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)

Recently, Blunt shared fond memories of shooting the movie in the New Mexico desert, an environment she compared to “summer camp”.

The Devil Wears Prada star went on to explain that Murphy chose to skip a cast dinner because of the “monumental” pressure he felt as the lead role.

“The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” Blunt said. “Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.”

“He couldn’t. His brain was just too full,” Damon added.

Jumping into clarify, Murphy said: “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming.”