Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is like her ‘annoying brother’

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his fiancée, the singer Katy Perry.

The model and businesswoman was married to Bloom between 2010 and 2013. They share a 10-year-old son, Flynn Christopher.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, Kerr joked that she prefers spending time with Perry than with Bloom.

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together,” she said of Perry. “I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.”

As for Bloom, she added: “He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother.” She said Perry “helps me deal with him” and that she’s “so grateful [Perry] is there because it takes the pressure off me”.

Kerr also discussed her first impression of Perry when she met the artist at Bloom’s Malibu home.

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along,” she said. “I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that’s all you can ask for.

“We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, ‘Oh, this is great!’”

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August last year.