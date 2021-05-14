Not long after drawing ridicule for revealing his daily routine, Orlando Bloom has opened himself up to mockery again with a new Instagram post.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared several photos of himself from a recent hike, for which he was dressed in a brown poncho over a hoodie and a pair of khaki trousers.

The photos showed him in various poses in front of some impressive scenery.

Bloom captioned the photos, “Ponch-bro.”

His post appeared to confuse fans as well as some of his more famous friends, with one person joking that he’d begun his Folklore era, in reference to Taylor Swift’s look for her eighth studio album.

“What are we going for here, just to be clear?” Gwyneth Paltrow asked.

“Should I stay or should I poncho,” joked journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg.

“We’re taking the hobbits to Cuzco!,” another person wrote, paraphrasing Bloom’s famous line from Lord of the Rings.

Apparently unimpressed by Bloom’s photoshoot, his fiancée Katy Perry wrote: “Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call.”

Bloom’s post comes shortly after Prince Harry mentioned that he had been speaking to the actor about the paparazzi, as he and Meghan Markle now live in the same neighbourhood with their son, Archie.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Harry said: “Two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he is just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.

“He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows.

“A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid. How is that normal, how is that acceptable?”

In the same interview, Harry called out podcast host Joe Rogan’s controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccination rollout.