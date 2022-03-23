Oscar Isaac has urged Disney to oppose Florida’s controversial Don’t Say Gay bill, calling it “insane”.

Officially named the Parental Rights in Education bill, Don’t Say Gay restricts state schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues. Should teachers refuse to acknowledge the new rules, they will face lawsuits.

The Independent reported in February that Disney donated tens of thousands of dollars to Republican legislators and state officials who supported the bill, which led Disney CEO Bob Chapek to announce that the company would be “pausing” all political donations in the state.

As the state’s largest private employer and a political heavyweight, Disney has now faced weeks of pressure from company staff and LGBT+ advocates urging leadership to leverage the company’s massive influence to publicly lobby against the bill.

Several Disney stars including ABC’s Scandal lead Kerry Washington and The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo have condemned Disney’s inaction over the divisive piece of legislation.

Isaac, set to make his Marvel debut with Moon Knight later this month, has now criticised the “absolutely ridiculous” bill, in a new interview with Variety.

“I guess my comment would be gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gayyyyyy,” the 43-year-old told the publication on Tuesday (22 March).

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous law. It’s insane. It’s insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea.”

He added: “It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”

In addition to Ruffalo, Washington and Isaac, Cheaper by the Dozen actor Gabrielle Union has also criticised Disney for so far taking a soft stance against the bill.

Disney-owned companies including streaming services Disney+ and Hulu, sports channel ESPN and Marvel Studios have released independent statement opposing Don’t Say Gay.