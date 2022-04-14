Oscar Isaac has impressed fans with his performance in Moon Knight.

The third episode of the Marvel Studios series was available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesay (13 April), and one scene in particular has left fans stunned.

Isaac plays Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of a different life.

Grant is revealed to have dissociative identity disorder, which manifests as different personalities including Marc Spector (also known as Moon Knight).

Fans have praised the actor for his skills as he switched from charismatic Marc to unassuming British gentleman, Steven.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “The way Oscar Isaac switches from Marc to Steven is so smooth.”

Again praising Isaac’s smooth acting skills, one viewer said on Twitter: “Oscar Isaac’s acting here is so damn good, the switch from Marc to Steven is flawless man.”

Another Twitter user said: “Oscar Isaac deserves an Oscar for this I swear.”

One person said they thought the series was being “carried” by Isaac’s performance: “I’m pretty sure that my enjoyment for Moon Knight is 99 per cent being carried by Oscar Isaac’s performance, because bloody hell can that man play several characters at the same time.”

“Oscar Isaac is such an elite actor man, these scenes are excellent,” said one fan.

Despite being impressed with the acting, one viewer commented that they were not a fan of Isaac’s accent.

“The acting is fab. The accent? No. Uh-uh, the viewer wrote. “100 per cent took me out of it. Even with us – my fam – deciding that maybe he was doing it poorly on purpose… still a BIG no way man.”

Fans flocked to defend Isaac, stating the accent was “bad on purpose”, while one person argued: “As another Brit, he doesn’t sound bad at all. his mannerisms are very similar to the lads I know. I don’t know why so many people keep saying it’s bad.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Isaac previously admitted Marvel Studios “didn’t know what [he] was doing” when the actor showed them the accent, and said “they weren’t sure it was going to work at all”.

The critical reception of Isaac’s British accent has also not been great, with Nick Hilton writing for The Independent that Isaac’s accent would “give Dick Van Dyke nightmares”.

The actor said he initially “had reservations” about taking the role after he’d just got out of “the whole big machinery of Star Wars“.

Moon Knight is avaiable to stream on Disney+.