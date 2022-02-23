The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to cut eight Oscar categories from this year’s broadcast – prompting disagreement and anger from fans and industry insiders.

During the ceremony on 28 March, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement of these awards will take place inside the Dolby theatre prior to the live event. It will be recorded and then edited into subsequent live broadcasts.

Many have voiced their dissent on social media over the move that comes after the ceremony has faced some of the lowest ratings in years.

“What a disgrace. Editing, Make-up, and Production design are at the heart of cinema. This stepchild treatment of such great art forms is disgusting,” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user added: “This is bulls***. Everyone nominated [person] deserves their time in the spotlight. They worked very hard for this recognition.”

This isn’t the first time the Academy has removed some of its categories from being telecast.

Four categories were cut from the ceremony’s live broadcast in 2019.

The move came as an attempt to shorten the show to three hours, but many warned at the time that such a decision does the ceremony a disservice by not staying true to the essence of cinema.