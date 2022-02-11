This year’s Oscars ceremony will feature multiple hosts.

The 94th Academy Awards – which is due to take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on 27 March – will be a three-act show with a different host fronting each hour of the event.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, after three years of hostless ceremonies, the academy has opted for a multi-host strategy.

The move is being made in an effort to attract a broader audience to the ABC telecast, which has reported declining viewing figures in recent years.

Who the three hosts will be, however, has not yet been announced. Frontrunners to take on hosting duties include Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, and Tom Holland.

The Oscars have remained hostless since 2019 when comedian Kevin Hart stepped down following backlash he faced due to a series of old homophobic tweets that had resurfaced.

Kimmel is the last celebrity to host the Oscars, having fronted the ceremony in 2018.

As per the publication, the 2019 hostless awards attracted more viewers than Kimmel’s broadcast the year prior, bringing in a viewership of 29.56 million.

That figure decreased in 2020 to 23.64 million before drastically falling last year to 10.4 million.

This year’s Oscar nominees were announced earlier this week (8 February). Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune follows close behind with 10 nods.

Meanwhile, West Side Story and Belfast picked up seven nominations each.

You can find a full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.