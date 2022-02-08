Oscars 2022 nominations – the full list
This year’s awards season has officially reached its final stages
The latest batch of Oscar nominations are set to be announced.
At approximately 1.20pm, the Oscars 2022 will officially be launched with the announcement of all the films, actors and directors set to battle it out next month.
Films expected to be in contention include awards favourites Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car.
In terms of actors, it looks like Will Smith (King Richard), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) will all earn nominations.
Find a full list of the Oscars 2022 nominations below as soon as they’re announced
Best Picture
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Director
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best International Feature Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Music (Original Score)
Best Music (Original Song)
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Documentary Short Subject
