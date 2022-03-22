Additional names for the Oscars 2022 presenters have been announced, causing fans to reel in confusion and openly criticise the forthcoming awards show.

The film award’s lengthy list of presenters now includes US snowboarder Shaun White, US surfer Kelly Slater, US skateboarder Tony Hawk, and DJ Khaled, all of whom aren’t typically associated with filmmaking.

This has led fans on Twitter to voice their disapproval of the “crazy group of presenters” calling it the Oscars’ “worst season”.

“These presenters don’t make sense to me. I’m not convinced the whole thing isn’t meant as a giant troll to the Oscars in the first place...” wrote one user.

Another added: “Wait. These jokes about the Oscar presenters are not jokes but the truth?!?!?!? Literally every choice the producers are making is the wrong one tbh.”

Some took a moment to denounce the Academy’s misstep for not inviting West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler: “The oscars having DJ khaled as a presenter but not inviting the lead of a best picture nominated movie is a crime.”

Although Tony Hawk’s suitability as a presenter has been questioned, the skateboarder added to the Twitter discourse, writing: “If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting.”

While most ridiculed the seemingly random names, one user questioned: “What if a crazy group of presenters is exactly what the Oscars need?”

Someone even joked that they were “old enough to know” almost all of the presenters.

Other presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Ruth E Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner, HER, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, and Elliot Page.

The Oscars are scheduled to air live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday 27 March at 8pm EDT on ABC.