Seth Rogen has commented on the dip in viewership of the Oscars in recent years.

The 2021 awards ceremony drew 9.23 million viewers, a 51 per cent drop from the 18.69 million that tuned into the programme in 2020.

In a new interview with Insider, Pam & Tommy star Rogen said: “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves.”

He added: “To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.

“Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Rogen has not been nominated for any Oscars but did present an award at the 2017 ceremony.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday 27 March.

The nominees were announced this week, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leading the way with 12 nods.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog’ (AP)

Following close behind was Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film Dune with 10 nods. Meanwhile, West Side Story and Belfast picked up seven nominations each.

