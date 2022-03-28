Oscars 2022: Coda makes history to win Best Picture
Apple TV+ has beatr Netflix to become first streaming service film to win top prize
The Best Picture winner has been named at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
On Sunday (27 March), awards seasons came to a head with the Academy Awards, which saw Coda awarded the top prize.
The Apple TV+ film, directed by Siân Heder, made history after becoming the first streaming service release to win the award, beating Jane Campion’s Netflix western The Power of the Dog.
It also marks the third time a film directed by a woman has won Best Picture, following Kathryn Bigelow’s win for The Hurt Locker and Chloé Zhao’s win for Nomadland in 2010 and 2021, respectively.
Released in August 2021, the film had been an outside bet for Best Picture until recently, gaining heat as the race went on. It went on to win all three awards it was nominated for, including Best Adapted Screenplay.
Coda, which is an acronym standing for “Child of Deaf Parents’, is a remake of French film La Famille Belier. It follows a girl named Ruby (Emilia Jones), who finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur.
Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony, becoming the first male deaf performer to win an acting award.
Matlin previously became the first ever deaf performer to win an Oscar after taking home the Best Actress trophy For Children of a Lesser God in 1987.
Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies