The Best Picture winner has been named at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

On Sunday (27 March), awards seasons came to a head with the Academy Awards, which saw Coda awarded the top prize.

The Apple TV+ film, directed by Siân Heder, made history after becoming the first streaming service release to win the award, beating Jane Campion’s Netflix western The Power of the Dog.

It also marks the third time a film directed by a woman has won Best Picture, following Kathryn Bigelow’s win for The Hurt Locker and Chloé Zhao’s win for Nomadland in 2010 and 2021, respectively.

Released in August 2021, the film had been an outside bet for Best Picture until recently, gaining heat as the race went on. It went on to win all three awards it was nominated for, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Coda, which is an acronym standing for “Child of Deaf Parents’, is a remake of French film La Famille Belier. It follows a girl named Ruby (Emilia Jones), who finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony, becoming the first male deaf performer to win an acting award.

Matlin previously became the first ever deaf performer to win an Oscar after taking home the Best Actress trophy For Children of a Lesser God in 1987.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.