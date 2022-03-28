A joke Chris Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars in 2016 has resurfaced after Will Smith hit him during the latest ceremony.

Smith walked up to the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he said, in seeming reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Rock has a history of making quips at the expense of Pinkett Smith. In 2016, when he presented the ceremony that had been boycott due to its lack of diversity, Rock said: “Jada [Pinkett Smith] boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

He also said: “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!”

Discussing the joke the following week, Pinkett Smith told X17: “Hey look, it comes with the territory but we gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving.”

She continued: “There’s a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving.”

After Smith hit Rock in the arm at the 2022 Oscars, the comedian, appearing unsettled, said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Immediately after, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry could be seen speaking to Smith.

Earlier in the ceremony, Regina Hall – who is hosting the ceremony alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes – poked fun at Smith and Pinkett Smith’s marriage. The couple could be seen laughing in response.

