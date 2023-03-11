Oscars: Who were the big winners at the 2022 Academy Awards?
It was an evening of historic wins, big laughs – and an unsettling altercation
The 2022 Oscars were quite the ride.
In a dramatic ceremony that saw Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage, sci-fi epic Dune swept the board with the most prizes.
Apple TV+ movie Coda was the surprise Best Film winner, beating off competition from former favourite, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s Jessica Chastain took home the gong for Best Actress, and Smith won for King Richard. Watch his tearful acceptance speech here.
Ahead of the 2023 ceremony, find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners below.
Best Picture
CODA WINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard WINNER
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA WINNER
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh WINNER
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA – Siân Heder WINNER
Drive My Car –Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune –Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best Cinematography
Dune WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die WINNER
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Production Design
Dune WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
House of Gucci
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper WINNER
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
