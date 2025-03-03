Oscars 2025 live updates: Mikey Madison beats Demi Moore for Best Actress as Anora sweeps with five awards
This year’s Oscar winners have been announced with Anora leading the way with five trophies in total
The 2025 Academy Awards have concluded with Sean Baker’s Cinderella-stripper caper, Anora, becoming the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture.
Sunday’s ceremony was hosted by Conan O’Brien, who takes over from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. The controversial film, though, only walked away with 2 Oscars in the end. Lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, was also in attendance after sitting out most of awards season due to her racist tweet controversy.
Meanwhile, Adrien Brody claimed his second ever Best Actor win for his role in The Brutalist.
Demi Moore missed out on a late-career win in the other acting categories as Anora’s Mikey Madison claimed Best Actress. Succession’s Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.
Morgan Freeman also delivered a touching tribute to film icon Gene Hackman, whose death under “suspicious” circumstances at 95 is currently under investigation.
Isabella Rossellini paid a subtle tribute to David Lynch at the Oscars
Rossellini, 72, appeared in Lynch’s 1986 mystery thriller Blue Velvet. The film was named after a 1951 song by Bernie Wayne and Lee Morris of the same name, popularised by Bobby Vinton’s more commercially successful rendition in 1963.
In the movie, Rossellini wears a blue velvet dress throughout key scenes. The actor recreated the moment at the Awards with a Dolce and Gabbana dress made of the sumptuous material reminiscent of her outfit in the film.
Anora director Sean Baker went from first-time nominee to breaking Oscars record with four-trophy haul
First-time Oscar nominee Sean Baker has made history with his haul at the 2025 Academy Awards.
The American director, 54, had never before been nominated for an Oscar prior to Sunday night’s (2 March) ceremony.
Baker is the first person ever to win four Oscars in one night for the same movie.
Previously in 1954, as reported by The LA Times, Walt Disney won four awards in one night – but for four different films, including the documentary The Living Desert and three shorts.
Adrien Brody criticised for ‘self-indulgent’ Oscars conduct after throwing gum at girlfriend
Adrien Brody drew the ire of Oscars 2025 viewers while accepting the award for Best Actor.
As he walked on stage to accept the award, Brody was seen spitting out chewing gum and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.
His lengthy speech saw the actor tell the Oscar showrunners to “turn the music off”, before he continued speaking for a while longer. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief,” he said.
The most questionable looks from the celebrities on the red carpet
From garish tuxedos to tinfoil-esque gowns, not everyone was a fashion winner at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday.
Oscars 2025: Best dressed stars shine on the red carpet
From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, here are the best dressed stars on the 2025 Oscars red carpet:
Conan O’Brien’s incredibly silly Oscar monologue was the best in years
Featuring digs at controversial ‘Emilia Perez’ star Karla Sofia Gascon and a ‘Dune’ sandworm playing the piano, the comedian’s opening run of zingers made up for years of plodding mediocrity from Jimmy Kimmel, writes Adam White.
Internet outraged over music for Oscars memoriam segment
The Oscars’ memoriam segment spawned an internet frenzy as many at-home watchers were left furious over the music choice and Michelle Trachtenberg’s apparent omission.
During the ceremony, the late actors, producers and publicists who died in the past year were honored in a poignant slideshow set to Mozart’s “Requiem.” Many viewers online were quick to criticize the somber music, arguing the sound was more daunting than needed.
“Why are they playing such scary music during the in memoriam?” one person on X wrote.
'I was at the 2025 Oscars. Here’s what it was like backstage'
Reporting from the backstage press room at the Academy Awards, Kevin E G Perry got a close-up view of the dazzled winners.
Winners list in full
That’s all folks! Stick around as we’ll have reviews, in-person reporting from Kevin EG Perry and more.
To recap, here is the winners list in full:
