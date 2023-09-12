Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Oscars has a new home in the UK after Sky lost rights to broadcast the ceremony earlier this year.

On Tuesday (12 September), it was revealed that the swards show will be broadcast on ITV as part of new multi-year deal with Disney Entertainment.

From 2024, the ceremony will shown on ITV1 and ITVX, where it will be streamed live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, on 10 March.

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for ITV and ITVX, said of the news: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network.

“We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema –recognising films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”