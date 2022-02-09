Lady Gaga fans are enraged that the House of Gucci star did not get a “best actor” nomination at the 2022 Oscars.

In the film, the 35-year-old actor played the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the Eighties.

Gucci was shot dead in 1995 outside his office in Milan. Reggiani was convicted in 1998 of ordering her former husband’s murder. The pair had split in 1985. The plot of the film follows the lead-up to the trial of Reggiani, who was convicted and imprisoned for 18 years for orchestrating the assassination.

The film also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina.

House of Gucci bagged just one nod at the Oscars this year. The film’s makeup artist Frederic Aspiras was nominated for the Best Hair & Makeup category.

Soon after the nominations were announced, Gaga posted a congratulatory message for Aspiras and other nominees.

“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote. “He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit.”

A Star is Born star continued her message by congratulating other nominees as well.

“To all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” Gaga wrote.

“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

However, the actor’s fans are livid that Gaga was “surprisingly” left out by the Academy Awards despite earning nominations for other major awards shows like the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards.

“Has the @TheAcademy lost their mind? How dare y’all snub Lady Gaga for House of Gucci! Did yall not see the movie????” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “I’m just really upset about this Lady Gaga Oscar snub and I can’t get over it. This is a surprise!”

