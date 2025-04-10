Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it will award an Oscar for achievement in stunt design beginning in 2027.

That year’s ceremony will mark the 100th anniversary of the Academy Awards.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement announcing the new award.

“We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion,” she added.

Fans on social media were quick to dub the new prize the “Tom Cruise Award” in honor of the actor’s phenomenal and terrifying stunts in his series of Mission Impossible movies.

One user quipped on Twitter: “Tom Cruise about to push out another Mission Impossible movie just for this.”

Tom Cruise performing one of his signature stunts in a 'Mission: Impossible' film ( Christian Black/Paramount Pictures )

Another asked: “Where was this throughout Tom Cruise's ENTIRE CAREER?”

While a third wondered: “What is wrong with them, why would they not introduce it this year so they can give the first one to Tom Cruise for the last Mission Impossible movie … are they dumb.”

More than 100 stunt professionals are members of the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch, and they have been campaigning for some time for a specific Oscar to recognize their skills.

The movement gained traction last year, with Ryan Gosling adding his support after playing battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy.

“This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar category,” Gosling joked at the film’s premiere. “We are the face of these films, but the crews really make the movies, and this is a love letter to them.”

In 2016 protesters delivered an online petition signed by more than 46,000 people to then-Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaas calling for greater recognition for stunt performers.

“They tare the ones literally putting their lives on the line for the glory of getting that thrilling and breathtaking shot,” read the petition.

“Those are the shots that are used to promote the movies, driving people into the box offices to see those carefully designed action sequences. If you have ever enjoyed a movie, held your breath during an impossible leap from a building, been thrilled at a high-speed chase or clung to the edge of your seat when good and evil fought it out on the big screen, then please sign.”

Jeff Wolfe, Emmy-winning stunt coordinator and president of the Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures, said in a statement at the time: “For almost 90 years the Film Academy has blatantly discriminated against stunt people and their contribution to the medium we all love and literally bleed for.”

He added: “There are no color lines or gender lines here. Stuntwomen and stuntmen of all walks are affected by the disregard of their significant contribution to the films we watch. After all, what would most movies be without the action?”