Oscars 2022: The full list of winners – live
Every film, actor and director in contention at this year’s ceremony
Hollywood is preparing for the 2022 Oscars, which take place in Los Angeles tonight (27 March).
This year’s race has become closer than expected in recent weeks, with Apple TV+ film CODA taking some surprise wins in the run-up to the awards ceremony.
CODA’s closest competitor will be Netflix’s The Power of the Dog meaning that, if either film wins, a streaming service will be the big winner of the evening. It also means that filmmakers Siân Heder or Jane Campion would become the third woman to ever win Best Picture.
Others film in contention for this year’s trophies include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car.
Acting wise, the favourites include Will Smith (King Richard), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and CODA’s Troy Kotsur.
Find a rolling list of winners below – the list will be updates as they’re announced from 1am BST.
Best Picture
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA – Siân Heder
Drive My Car –Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune –Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
