Writing With Fire: Celebrations as Indian documentary on all-female Dalit reporting team bags Oscar nod
Dalits are still considered ‘untouchables’ in some parts of India
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s reaction when Indian documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ bagged an Oscar nod
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh as Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire bagged its first Oscar nomination.
The documentary feature is about India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women in a cluttered news landscape dominated by men.
Even though untouchability is banned in India, Dalits still face wide-scale discrimination and many are forced to perform jobs that are traditionally considered “unclean” or exceedingly menial, for very little pay.
However, Thomas and Ghosh’s documentary changes the narrative for this marginalised community, and follows the story of chief reporter Meera and her team at Khabar Lahariya, as they break traditions, redefining power and agency.
On Tuesday (8 February), Thomas posted a video of the moment she and her family found out about their Oscar nomination for the Best Documentary Feature.
In the video, the entire room can be seen jumping and screaming, making for a “wholesome” moment as they find out about their achievement.
Many people have since left appreciation messages telling the directors that they “deserve” this recognition.
Journalist Meera Nair wrote: “This is the most amazing news! Congratulations @RintuThomas11 and Sushmit Ghosh! #WritingWithFire.”
Indian film critic Mayank Shekhar added: “You should add this scene in the outtakes/closing credits in the film—so lovely; congratulations!”
Indian music composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej wrote: “How inspiring, using your art for a purpose. And now that purpose has gotten the largest platform on our planet.”
“Your film will have the desired impact and some more. Congratulations to you amazing filmmakers!” he added.
“Deserves every bit of recognition and praise! Work of genius! More power to the indomitable spirits at Khabar Lahariya,” wrote another person.
Indian film director Rahul Dholakia added: “Wow!! Some very good news to wake up to !!”
