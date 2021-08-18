Owen Wilson discusses how his brother helped him after suicide attempt

Owen Wilson has opened up on how his brother helped him recover from his suicide attempt in 2007 and how he feels about life and death.

In an interview with Esquire, he said: “Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in The Revenant, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand.

He’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever. And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.’”

Wilson also says that his elder brother Andrew stayed at his house with him after he attempted to take his own life.

The interview with Ryan D’Agostino states: “Andrew stayed in his house with him after that, rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”

Wilson, who is currently starring in the Disney Plus series, Loki, also discussed getting involved with the superhero genre: “I probably don’t know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I’ve seen Aquaman. He’s swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman.”

Wilson can also be seen in the upcoming The French Dispatch, his latest collaboration with close friend and director, Wes Anderson. He calls the film “handmade”.