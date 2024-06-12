Paddington in Peru trailer is finally released and sends fans into frenzy

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A trailer for the third instalment in the live-action Paddington franchise: Paddington in Peru has finally been released.

As its title suggests, the long anticipated film will follow Paddington (Ben Whishaw) home to the Peruvian jungle as he visits his beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), who is now living at the Home for Retired Bears.

However, when Paddington reaches Peru, along with his human family, the Browns, he’s told by the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman), who runs the home, Aunt Lucy has gone missing after heading on “some sort of quest” and the group begin a search party for her through the Amazon rainforest with adventurer Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas).

It has been more than eight years since the last instalment of the live-action Paddington franchise premiered and fans were quick to show their excitement about the trailer for Paddington in Peru, which is set to be released on Friday, November 8.

“This is going to be film of the year,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“This just gave me chills,” added another.

A third claimed: “Cinema is saved.”

Paddington Bear, as seen in the 2017 film ‘Paddington 2' ( StudioCanal )

Other Paddington fans questioned why Sally Hawkins, who played Mrs Brown in the first two Paddington films alongside Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown, had been replaced by Shutter Island star Emily Mortimer.

In a statement to Variety last year, Hawkins said: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world.

“I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family – the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

( StudioCanal )

Upon the release of the trailer, Paddington fans made their sadness over Hawkins’ absence known. “It’s not the same without Sally Hawkins,” wrote one viewer, while another person said they were already “missing Sally”.

As well as adding Colman and Banderas to the cast, Paddington in Peru also features Carla Tous, who plays Hunter Cabot’s daughter dinner. Tous’ role was originally intended for West Side Story star Rachel Zeglar, who pulled out of the film due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike last year.

Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington movies, has also stepped down from his role and been replaced by Dougal Wilson. “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure,” King said in April last year.

“Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington in Peru will be released in UK cinemas on 8 November, followed by a release date in the US on 17 January 2025.