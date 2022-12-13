Pamela Anderson to discuss ‘infamous sex tape scandal’ in Netflix documentary film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Pamela Anderson fans will get the opportunity to learn about the actor in her own words with the release of a new documentary film.

The former Baywatch star will be the focus of Pamela, a love story, directed by Ryan White and set to launch on Netflix in the new year.

Using footage from the actor’s personal archives, the film will stand as an opportunity for Anderson to share stories about her life on- and off-camera.

The official description of the project reads: “In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.”

In 1996, Anderson and her former husband Tommy Lee had their sex tape stolen and sold across the internet.

The violating event was the first instance of an online celebrity sex tape scandal and was portrayed in the 2022 series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the central couple.

Anderson was not involved in the production of the series. According to reports at the time, the series bringing the sex tape situation to light again was like “re-opening a wound” for Anderson.

Pamela Anderson and her baby son (Netflix)

A further description of the Netflix documentary adds: “An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

Anderson has two sons with Lee: Brandon, 26, and 24-year-old Dylan.

First-look pictures include photos from the Nineties, showing the actor around the time that she featured on Baywatch, and one of her holding one of her sons as an infant.

Pamela Anderson (Netflix)

A more recent photo shows Anderson dancing in a studio.

Pamela, a love story will be available to stream on Netflix from Tuesday 31 January 2023.