A new Paranormal Activity trailer is leaving horror fans very excited.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a new film in the scary franchise would be released in October.

Titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the film won’t be a direct sequel, but will instead be a spin-off set in the same world as Oren Peli’s film series. Crucially, as is being pointed out by formerly disillusioned fans, it looks quite good.

Paranormal Activity became a word-of-mouth hit upon its release in 2007, and is considered to be one of the most effective found-footage horror films of all time. It earned five sequels, ranging from the decent (Paranormal Activity 3, 2013) to the terrible (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015).

According to producer Jason Blum, this new film will showcase “something new”. Judging by the trailer, it looks as if the lead character’s relatives are revealed to be in some form of cult that could potentially have ties to the family of Katie, the recurring character who has appeared in the majority of the franchise to date.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown.

‘Paranormal Activity’ is one of the most successful found-footage horrors of all time (Paramount Pictures)

It is directed by William Eubank, who oversaw Kristen Stewart thriller Underwater, and will be released in the US on Paramount+ on 29 October.

There is currently no word on a UK release date.