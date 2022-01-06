Paris Jackson says she wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Paris Jackson wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and she doesn’t mind if she plays a hero or villain.

The model and singer has recently made a move into acting after having a small role in the 2018 film Gringo, with parts last year in The Space Between and Habit.

Now, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has expressed a desire to appear in a Marvel film.

Speaking to Variety, Jackson said that she wanted “to be a superhero or a supervillain”, explaining: “I grew up reading the comics with my brothers. Every time a new Marvel film comes out, we go as a family to watch it… They haven’t let anyone down since 2009.”

She said that her favourite characters were Wolverine, Iron Man and Deadpool because “they do what’s right, but they don’t do it by the book. And they have a snarkiness to them, which I love.”

However, she said that she struggled to compare Marvel with the DC Universe as a fan of both.

“I don’t think one is necessarily better than the other,” Jackson said. “Marvel is what I grew up on. It’s like comparing the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. They’re very different.”

The actor can be seen next in the Hulu teen film Sex Appeal, which arrives on the streaming platform in the US on Friday 14 January.

Last year, Jackson opened up about identifying as queer, admitting that some members of the Jackson family had struggled to accept it due to their religion.