Patricia Arquette has responded to the trolling she received after making an error about Nato.

The Oscar and Emmy award-winning actor was tweeting about the Russia-Ukraine war, when she shared the post: “Kick Russia out of NATO.”

Many proceeded to point out that Russia is not a part of Nato, following which Arquette was sent a deluge of messages criticising her for her mistake.

Others jumped to Arquette’s defence, with journalist Jim Swift writing: “Imagine being Patricia Arquette and not looking at your phone for like an hour and coming back to this.”

Arquette herself addressed the trolling and replied: “I really couldn’t give 2 s***s. I’m dyslexic I meant UN. They can covfefe themselves.”

The actor was referencing the word “covfefe“, which was widely presumed to be a typo used by Donald Trump in a tweet that went viral when he was US president.’

Trump maintained that the wording was intentional, but reporters believed he was supposed to have written the word “coverage”.

Patricia Arquette brushed off the trolling she received following Nato error (Getty Images)

Nato stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, and is an intergovernmental military alliance that was established in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Arquette can currently be seen in Apple TV+ series Severance.