Sir Patrick Stewart has delighted fans with a video of him riding a horse on his 82nd birthday.

The veteran Star Trek actor celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday (13 July) and posted a clip to social media to celebrate.

In the video, Stewart was seen riding a white horse through a field while wearing a straw hat. At the same time, he could be heard singing Cole Porter’s “Don’t Fence Me In”.

On the final line, Stewart accidentally sang the words: “Don’t send me in,” before correcting himself.

“Don’t fence me in,” he said, laughing. “Oh lord.”

He captioned the post: “Hey! This is 82!”

The comment section of the post was flooded with messages of adoration from fans, who branded the clip “the best”.

“Happy birthday kind sir,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Sir Patrick’s sense of humour – love a guy who isn’t afraid to be goofy or imperfect. I think the horse is amused. Carry on, Sir!” another wrote.

Earlier this year, Stewart made a surprise appearance as Charles “Professor X” Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actor had previously dismissed ideas that he would have a cameo in the film, appearing to shut down speculation that his voice could be heard in the film’s trailer.

However, Stewart’s Professor X was in the film, where he was shown using a yellow hoverchair.