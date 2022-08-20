Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Patrick Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze, said her husband would not be tempted into reappearing in the planned Dirty Dancing reboot 35 years on from the original.

Lisa was married to Swayze from 1975 until his death at the age of 57 in 2009 from pancreatic cancer.

"It's very strange to have someone so far away and yet have them still so incredibly close in your heart," Lisa told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like he’s with me every day, but of course, it’d be nice to have him physically in the room. But, I tell you what, we had a great ride and there’s so much to be grateful for.”

Dirty Dancing tells the story of a young woman (Jennifer Grey) who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze) at her family summer camp.

Back in 2020, it was announced that Grey would be reprising the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman in the sequel to the 1987 hit romantic drama.

Actor Patrick Swayze (right) and his wife Lisa Niemi in 2004 (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

The project’s director, Warm Bodies filmmaker Jonathan Levine, said in a recent interview that the sequel “will not ruin your childhood”.

In her interview with ET, Lisa said that Swayze “would not do it again”.

“[The way they] left it was absolutely perfect. There were several iterations of a script for that movie, but Patrick had a high standard and he wasn’t gonna do it just for the money,” she said.

She continued to say that “Dirty Dancing was like lightning in a bottle” but wished the producers well in their sequel.

“I don’t think you can ever absolutely duplicate something. I think you always have to start fresh, but if they’re going to do it, I hope it’s the absolute best and it has its own character, and personality, and source of inspiration.”