Ridley Scott appears to leak Paul Mescal’s casting in new Beatles film

Ridley Scott has appeared to accidentally confirm a longstanding rumor that Paul Mescal will be starring in Sam Mendes’s forthcoming four-piece Beatles biopic.

While in conversation with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan at a recent Los Angeles screening of Gladiator II, the 87-year-old filmmaker was asked if Mescal would be joining his next movie, the post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars.

“Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” Scott said of his Gladiator II star.

The Oscar-nominated director didn’t specify which Beatle Mescal would be portraying, but rumors have speculated he’s been cast as Paul McCartney.

The Independent has contacted Mescal’s representative for comment.

Mescal addressed speculation surrounding his casting during a recent red carpet interview, saying: “It would be an incredible story to be attached to… The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true.”

However, when asked if he would be playing McCartney, Mescal responded: “We’re not going there!”

The Irish actor’s potential casting revelation comes shortly after Beatles drummer Ringo Starr let it slip that Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan was lined up to play him in the film about his life.

“Well, I think it’s great, and I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons,” Starr told Entertainment Tonight, when asked about Keoghan’s rumored casting.

“Oh really?” the interviewer responded, looking surprised.

“I hope not too many,” Starr joked.

Mendes announced in February that he would be directing four separate movies about each member of the Fab Four. The new film endeavor marks the first time that members Starr and McCartney, along with the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison, have granted the rights for their full life story and music.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris, who will serve as one of the producers on the four films.

“To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

Although Mendes has remained quiet about the casting, Stranger Things alum Joseph Quinn and Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson are also rumored to be starring as Harrison and Lennon, respectively.