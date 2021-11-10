Paul Rudd has been declared the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2021 by People magazine.

Rudd – known for his starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, This is 40, and Clueless – was revealed as this year’s winner on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (9 November).

In an interview with People, the actor said his wife of 18 years, Julie, was “stupefied” when he told her the news.

“But you know she was very sweet about it,” the 52-year-old added. “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd said he expects his friends to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

He joked: “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made.”

Rudd noted that many people, like his wife, will probably be surprised by the magazine’s vote.

He said : “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d been picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’

“This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Rudd said he hopes his new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan — all recent winners.

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

On other ways in which his life might change after being voted 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive, Rudd joked: “I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts.

“And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious.”

Rudd’s first major breakout performance came in the 1995 cult classic Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone. He also appeared in several comedies such as the The 40 Year Old Virgin and This is 40, a spin-off from the hit comedy Knocked Up.

The actor was later cast as Marvel superhero Ant-Man. He has since starred in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Rudd will next be seen opposite Will Ferrell in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, as well as the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.