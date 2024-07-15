Pauly Shore pays tribute to fitness guru Richard Simmons

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Actor Pauly Shore has shared a touching tribute to Richard Simmons, after the death of the fitness guru on Saturday (13 July).

The TV personality – who rose to fame for his popular series of aerobic videos, Sweatin’ to the Oldies – died at his home in Los Angeles, aged 76, just one day after his birthday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after his housekeeper contacted police around at around 10am, according to TMZ. Simmons’ cause of death is not immediately known and has not been announced.

Shore, who is playing Simmons in a forthcoming biopic about his life, had previously shared he had been “up all night crying” after the late fitness expert said he did not give “permission” for the movie to be made. Simmons distanced himself from the film,Court Jester, and urged fans to watch his own instead.

“I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens,” wrote Shore.

“Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

The news comes after it was revealed that Simmons had been diagnosed with cancer in March. The star had just celebrated his birthday on Friday (12 July) and thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday,” the post read. “Love, Richard.”

Shore paid tribute to Simmons after his death ( Getty Images )

Following news of his passing, many fans and friends of Simmons took to social media to pay tribute to the fitness guru.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Hairspray star Ricki Lake posted a photo of herself with Simmons and fellow TV show host Maria Menounos, along with the caption: “My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human. May he RIP. I loved him so so much.”

Television and radio personality Sally Jessy Raphael paid tribute to her “dear friend” on X, captioning a photo of them together: “I am completely devastated at the loss of Richard Simmons. We’ve done so many shows together, shared so many laughs and hugs, and I considered him a dear friend who changed so many lives over the years.”

Actor Emerson Collins posted on X: “Saddened to hear of Richard Simmons’ passing, a man whose joy in what he did made it accessible to so many.”