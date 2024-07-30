Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son taken to hospital following e-bike accident

Support truly

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has sustained injuries in a bike accident.

The 20-year-old was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after his electric bike crashed into a car.

According to TMZ, Pax suffered a head injury and hip pain as a result of the crash.

He is now stable, according to the publication, which states that he may be able to return home later today (30 July). Doctors had reportedly initially feared a minor brain bleed.

The accident occurred on Monday (29 July) on Los Feliz Boulevard in LA during rush hour at around 5pm in the evening.

Speaking to TMZ, law enforcement sources said Pax’s electric bike had crashed into the back of a car at an intersection.

Sources said that after the crash, the driver got out of his car to check on Pax before the paramedics arrived at the scene. The Independent has contacted a representative of Pax for comment.

Pax is one of six children Jolie shares with her former husband Pitt. They also share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Pax made headlines in December last year, when a Father’s Day post from 2020 was unearthed by the MailOnline, in which he called his father a “world class a**hole” and “f***ing awful human being”.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a***hole,” Pax reportedly addressed a message to his adoptive dad. “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

A source told MailOnline that the message was posted from a private Instagram account belonging to Pax.

Pitt did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment at the time.

Jolie and Pitt announced their split in 2016, and the break-up has been acrimonious. Jolie is thought to have filed for divorce after an incident on a September 2016 private flight from France to Los Angeles.

Court filings obtained by The New York Times claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. It also claimed that “he poured beer on Jolie” and “poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Pitt vehemently denied the claims at the time, and was never charged following an investigation into the allegations. However, a detailed account of what transpired on the private plane was made public last year, after FBI records were leaked to the press.

Friends and family attend the premiere of 'First They Killed My Father' at the Toronto film festival last week: (from left) Loung Ung, Vivienne, Maddox, Pax, Angelina, Kimhak Mun, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara and Sareum Srey Moch ( Getty )

Earlier this month, their daughter Shiloh confirmed she had dropped her father’s surname. The 18-year-old filed for her legal name to be changed from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie.

Although Shiloh is thought to be the first of their children to embark on the legal process required to officially change names, both Vivienne and Zahara have unofficially dropped their father’s surname.

In May, Shiloh’s younger sister Vivienne dropped Pitt from her surname, according to the programme for Broadway play The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mother.

In 2023, Zahara, 19, also appeared to have decided to no longer use her father’s surname, as she was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie.