Pedro Almodóvar explains why he turned down director role on Brokeback Mountain
Hit film starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal was directed by Ang Lee
Director Pedro Almodovar has spoken out on why he declined the opportunity to direct the Oscar-winning drama Brokeback Mountain.
Adapted from Annie Proulx’s short story, the hit motion picture centred on cowboys Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) as they fall in love in the rural West.
The film won Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score at the 78th Academy Awards.
It was also nominated for the categories of Best Actor (Ledger), Best Supporting Actor (Gyllenhaal)and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams).
Though Almodóvar was approached to direct the film ahead of Lee, he turned the job down as he was doubtful he’d have the freedom to make the decisions he wanted.
“I think Ang Lee made a wonderful movie, but I never believed that they would give me complete freedom and independence to make what I wanted,” Almodóvar said in an interview with IndieWire.
Although he clarified that no-one had told him that he’d have creative limitations with the project, the Parallel Mothers director presumed that a mainstream film wouldn’t allow him to explore the more “animalistic” sexual aspects of the story.
“The relation between these two guys is animalistic,” Almodóvar said. “It was a physical relationship. The punch of the movie comes when they have to separate, and Heath Ledger discovers that he can’t think about leaving.”
He continued: “That’s a strong discovery. But until that moment, it is animalistic, and for me, it was impossible to have that in the movie because it was a Hollywood movie. You could not have these two guys f***ing all the time.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
In a previous interview with the outlet, the director said that his take on the material would be: “More sex, more sex.”
Almodóvar is set to start production on a new Western film, Strange Way of Life, in August. Starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, the movie’s plotline is not yet known – though the filmmaker teased: “It could be like my answer to Brokeback Mountain.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies