Pete Davidson will not host the Oscars, reports say

Pete Davidson will not be hosting this year’s Oscars ceremony, according to reports.

Variety claim that the Saturday Night Live star was approached by the producers of the broadcast but things never went any further.

Their report also adds that it is “highly unlikely” that Davidson will now be selected to host.

Davidson is a popular actor and comedian and recently hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve show with Miley Cyrus - an event that drew big ratings for the network.

As well as for his work on Saturday Night Live, Davidson has also gained attention for his love life. He is currently dating Kim Kardashian and in the past has been in high profile relationships with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

While Davidson appears to have been ruled out, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have now been tipped to co-host the prestigious film awards.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars are an “iconic trio” according to Hulu president Craig Erwich. Erwich later revealed that the Oscars were talking to the three actors about hosting: “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will [Packer] and the Academy about it.”

Martin has already hosted the ceremony twice before while Short and Gomez have no major awards ceremony presenting experience.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building' (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Names to have hosted the Oscars in the past include Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres. Read The Independent’s rundown of potential 2022 Oscars hosts here.