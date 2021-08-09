Pete Davidson rented out an entire cinema auditorium in his hometown of Staten Island to provide fans with two free screenings of The Suicide Squad.

The 27-year-old comedian and actor stars in the DC Comics film as Richard Hertz, AKA Blackguard.

The screenings took place at the Atrium Stadium Cinema on Saturday (7 August). To get in, all fans had to do was say they were “friends with Pete”.

An Instagram post shared by the theatre said: “Staten Island comedian, @nbcsnl star and latest @thesuicidesquad villain #PeteDavidson wants to take you to the movies! Come see The Suicide Squad at Pete’s hometown movie theatre #AtriumStadiumCinemas Saturday, 7 August.”

The movie’s director James Gunn also shared the news on social media. He wrote: “A gift for Staten Island residents from Pete Davidson.”

The cinema’s owner, Gregg Scarola appreciated Davidson for giving “back to the community” by offering “free screenings”.

He told SI Live: “It was all Pete’s idea, he reached out to us saying he wanted to give back to the community. This is a type of movie that has to been seen on the big screen. We have our best screens and auditoriums ready to go.”

“He grew up in this community and it means a lot for him to reach out to us — a local theatre — not just a chain. Not enough has been said about what he does for the community, he’s a really cool guy,” Scarola added.

The Suicide Squad focuses on a team of supervillains, such as Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, and Harley Quinn.

The film features an array of high-profile stars, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena.

Find our verdict on The Suicide Squad here, and a rundown of the film’s post-credits scenes here.