Peter Andre dresses up as Jamaican gangster in baffling new film trailer

Peter Andre is the source of confusion following his unexpected appearance in a new film trailer – playing a man impersonating a Jamaican gangster.

The trailer for the comedy titled Jafaican, which dropped this week, has attracted plenty of online attention due to the fact the singer-turned-reality star dons fake dreadlocks and speaks in a Jamaican accent.

Andre stars as Gazza, a small-time London crook who takes on a high-stakes con job to cover £35,000 bill for his grandmother’s care home fees. The plan is to impersonate a notorious gangster and steal £3m, all while navigating a crash course in Jamaican culture.

“Desperate to secure £35,000 for his gran’s care, small-time crook Gazza jumps on a risky tip-off and hatches a daring scam,” the film’s synopsis reads. “With just 21 days to pull it off, he must immerse himself in Jamaican culture to con his way between London and Jamaica.”

The trailer shows Gazza failing at poker, learning a “Jamaican” accent, and generally careening from one questionable decision to the next. “All I’ve got to do is learn the Jamaican accent,” he says optimistically, before launching into a string of wildly unconvincing attempts.

Those who have watched the trailer are expressing their confusion online, with one saying that “times must be hard” in response to the clip.

One user on X said: “Ummm, I’m not sure about this!”

Others were less subtle, however, with one reading: “Peter, respectfully, what is this mess?” and another saying “straight to the bin.”

A fourth said: “script written by 10-year-olds.”

The film, directed by Fredi Nwaka, also features Wil Johnson, Oliver Samuels, Jamie Lomas, and reggae star Sizzla. It’s set to premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival next month.

Andre, now 52, rose to fame in the mid-90s with hits like Flava and Mysterious Girl, and became a tabloid fixture after his stint on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, where he met his future wife Katie Price. In recent years he’s taken on occasional acting roles – including in David Brent: Life on the Road – and has hinted at a biopic based on his life.

“Very, very exciting news (for me anyway),” he posted on social media last year. “Incredible meeting about doing a film on my life. This is gonna be EPIC.”