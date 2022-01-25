Disney responds to Peter Dinklage calling Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake ‘f***ing backwards’
‘We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,’ said a Disney spokesperson
Disney has responded to criticisms from actor Peter Dinklage regarding the forthcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
The acclaimed Game of Thrones actor described the story of the live-action remake as “f***ing backwards” during an interview on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.
Addressing the casting of West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the lead role, Dinklage said: “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.
“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*** are you doing man?”
In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, a spokesperson for Disney has now responded to the criticism.
“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” they said.
“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”
The film has been in development at Disney for three years; no release date has yet been confirmed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies