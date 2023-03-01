Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney Plus has released a new trailer for its forthcoming Peter Pan movie.

Peter Pan & Wendy is a forthcoming live-action reimagining of the 1911 JM Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.

It stars Alexander Molony as the mischievous young boy and Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling.

The new trailer – released on Tuesday (28 February) – begins with a distraught Wendy encountering the famous Lost Boys in Neverland.

Fans also get a good look at Black-ish star Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, and Jude Law as the villainous role of Captain Hook. The trailer teases action scenes, with plenty of sword fighting and flying.

Viewers, however, are complaining that the trailer looks too dark for a kid’s movie.

“Why is the movie so dark? Where are the colours? It’s Peter Pan, not a funeral,” said one person.

Alongside screenshots of some particularly dark scenes in the film, another added: “David Lowry is a solid director. The DP Bojan Bazelli has worked on films like Body Snatchers, The Rapture, The Ring, and The Lone Ranger. How do they end up with images like this?”

“Peter Pan and Wendy looks like a dark, drab, depressing adult take on the story,” said someone else. “Except it’s not. It’s just a dark, drab, depressing children’s movie remake. What the f*** happened to lighting a scene?”

A fourth person questioned: “Why is everything brown or dark blue? Peter Pan has been adapted in so many colourful ways, including the original Disney movie, so this just makes the movie look ugly.”

“Why are these films so dark? Children’s movies should be bright and colourful,” said someone else. “Peter Pan and Tink should be bright and glowy.”

“The lighting in the live action of Peter Pan and Wendy is terrible and empty,” wrote another.

Peter Pan & Wendy will stream on 28 April 2023.