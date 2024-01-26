Pharrell Williams is making a movie about his life using Lego

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pharrell Williams has announced he’s teaming up with The Lego Group to make an unconventional film about his life.

The 50-year-old musician is one of the most successful record producers alive, behind huge international hits like “Happy”, Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Kelis’s “Milkshake.”

He is now working on Piece by Piece with director Morgan Neville, known for the 2021 Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner and 2018 Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?.

In a press release, the filmmakers said: “Uninterested in making a traditional film about his life, Pharrell set out to tell his story in a way that would set audience’s imaginations free.

“Developed from his singular vision, Piece by Piece defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a Lego world where anything is possible.”

In a statement, Williams said: “When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe.

Pharrell Williams (left) and a Lego man (Getty)

“Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

Neville said: “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on.

“I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added: “Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy.

“In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the Lego brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece.”

Piece by Piece is set to be released on 11 October.

Williams is not the only artist to be inspired by Lego. In 2021, Ai Weiwei told The Independent: “I think Lego is no different from Rembrandt’s paint or Van Gogh’s paint. If they were alive today, they would love to play Legos.”