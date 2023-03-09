Phoebe Waller-Bridge says her own James Bond film would be ‘a bit misogynistic’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Waller-Bridge said that working on No Time to Die revealed a lot about what her own take on 007 would look like.

The writer and star of Fleabag was brought in to “beef up” the female characters in Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film.

However, in a recent Masterclass talk at London’s Haymarket Theatre (via Daily Mail), Waller-Bridge said she didn’t do much preparation for her work on the movie.

“I should naturally have done a lot of Bond research [but] I didn’t do a huge amount of research for it. I’m not very good at homework. That says a lot,” she said.

“Sometimes it is frustrating when you say, ‘I think this is genius,’ and they are like, ‘Next time.’”

She continued: “It is fun playing in someone else’s sandpit for a while as you learn stuff. I certainly learned what my Bond film would be like. I learned how mine might have been slightly too camp. A bit misogynistic really. Daniel [Craig] knows that character better than anyone.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (Indiana Jones)

Waller-Bridge added that she assumed everyone would blame her for Bond’s death at the end of the movie, which was actually Craig’s decision.

“I read the script not knowing. They had not told me and I was reading it and I was like, ‘No.’ I was angry, then I thought, ‘What the hell, everyone is going to blame me anyway.’ I definitely want to be involved,” she said.

Back in 2021, the multi-hyphenate said she was not in favour of a female James Bond: “I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him.”

Recently, it was reported that Waller-Bridge was attached to write a new Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon.

No stranger to the action/adventure genre at this point, she recently appeared in the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as Jones’s goddaughter, Helena.

The Harrison Ford picture is scheduled for a 30 June release in the USA with no current date confirmed for a UK release.