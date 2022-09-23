Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pierce Brosnan wasn’t convinced by Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Craig hung up his tuxedo in 2021 after starring in his fifth 007 film, No Time to Die, which faced numerous delays due to the pandemic.

In a new profile for British GQ’s October issue, Brosnan – who played the world’s most famous spy from 1995 to 2002 – guessed what the interviewer would ask before they asked it: “Who should do it [next]? I don’t care.”

“It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” the actor added in a tone which GQ said indicated it’s “maybe not actually that interesting”.

“Whoever he be, I wish him well,” Brosnan said.

On Craig’s 15-year tenure as Bond, Brosnan said: “I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one.

Pierce Brosnan (left) and Daniel Craig (Getty/MGM)

“Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…” he said, apparently leaving the thought unfinished.

However, in a separate GQ video interview, Brosnan shared his respect for Craig, saying, “I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did. The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said they were looking for long-term candidates to fill the iconic role.

“When we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment... Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it],” Broccoli said.