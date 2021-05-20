Pierce Brosnan shares birthday photo featuring Danny DeVito’s ‘handsome cranium’

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday with his family and closest friends yesterday (19 May) – and Danny DeVito was one of his guests.

The James Bond star shared a photo of himself blowing out the candles of his birthday cake on Wednesday – after his actual birthday on Sunday – and gave his friend DeVito a gentle ribbing.

“A happy birthday it was, thank you dear friends and family, near and afar," Brosnan in the caption on the Instagram post. “And yes, thats the back of Mr Danny Divito’s handsome cranium.”

Goldie Hawn commented on the image, writing: “Happy Happy birthday sweetest!!!!!”

Brosnan and DeVito starred together in Tim Burton’s 1996 comedy sci-fi Mars Attacks!

Brosnan’s wife, Keely, also wrote a tribute to her husband on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday my love @piercebrosnanofficial ♥️,” she posted. “May all your dreams come true. May all your generosity come back to you. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Brosnan can next be seen in the action thriller The Misfits, in which he stars as a renowned criminal called Richard Pace who finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist. The movie also stars Tim Roth and Nick Cannon.

He is also appearing in the new Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello as the Disney princess.