The first trailer for Pig, an upcoming thriller film starring Nicolas Cage, has been unveiled.

Cage stars as the rugged owner of a mushroom forager whose cherished truffle-hunting pig goes missing. After the animal is kidnapped, Cage’s character, who “lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness”, “must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped”, reads the film’s log line.

In the trailer released on Thursday, Cage’s character is seen foraging with the animal, until a seemingly violent event leads to the pig’s disappearance.

“I’m looking for a truffle pig. Someone stole her,” Cage says at one point.

His character is seen preparing a series of elaborate meals as the actor’s voice narrates: “I remember every meal I ever cooked. I remember every person I ever served. You live your life for them, and they don’t even see you. You don’t even see yourself. We don’t get a lot of things to really care about. Who has my pig?”

Shortly after the trailer was released, fans expressed their enthusiasm, including one person who tweeted: “Maaan, say what you will about Nic Cage, but he can do it all....this looks amazing!”

“Well this looks alot more emotional than I expected!” someone else wrote.

“I continue to be fascinated by the career choices of Mr Nicolas Cage. And I don’t mean that as an insult,” another person tweeted.

Pig, which also stars Alex Wolff, Gretchen Corbett, and Adam Arkin, is scheduled for release in July 2021 in the US.