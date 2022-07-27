Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming film Pinocchio has released its official first trailer.

The director’s reimagining of the classic children’s story – scheduled to release on Netflix this December – will be a stop-motion production with Gregory Mann voicing the titular character.

According to the teaser trailer’s logline, del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s whimsical new take will follow “the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world”.

The trailer begins with Talking Cricket’s (Ewan McGregor) narration: “From my many wanderings on this earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons.

“I want to tell you a story. It’s a story that you may think you know, but you don’t – the story of the wooden boy,” he continues. This is followed by scenes showing Gepetto (David Bradley) as he’s creating Pinocchio.

Back in 2020, Del Toro first announced that he had found Pinocchio a home at Netflix, saying: “After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix.

“We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat,” he continued.

Geppetto and Pinocchio (Netflix)

“We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way.”

Pinocchio is expected to be released on Netflix this December.