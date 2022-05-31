Pinocchio: Disney releases first trailer for live-action remake starring Tom Hanks

‘Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight’

Tom Murray
Tuesday 31 May 2022 14:59
Disney has released the first trailer for its forthcoming live-action Pinocchio remake starring Tom Hanks.

The film will be released straight to Disney+ as part of the streamer’s Disney+ Day on 8 September.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans are all set to star in the film alongside Hanks.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis who previously worked with Hanks on Forrest Gump.

Hanks plays Pinocchio’s creator, Geppetto the woodcarver.

“Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight,” Geppetto says in the teaser, reciting the famous prayer from the original film. “I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.”

