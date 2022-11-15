Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Margot Robbie says Disney has scrapped ‘female-led’ Pirates of the Caribbean film

‘I guess they don’t want to do it,’ actor said

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 15 November 2022 06:40
Comments
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN - Official trailer

A new Pirates of the Caribbean film has been scrapped by Disney.

It was reported in 2020 that Margot Robbie would star in a female-fronted reboot of the hit franchise, which originally starred Johnny Depp.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on the original series, was attached to the project alongside Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

However, Robbie has now revealed that the project is not moving forward.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led – but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool,” the actor told Vanity Fair.

Recommended

“But I guess they don’t want to do it,” she said, referencing Disney.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most commercially successful franchises of all time, grossing over $4.5bn (£3.6bn) across five feature films. Robbie’s film was devised as an original story with brand new characters.

A sequel to the original franchise is also in the works without Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow.

The possibility of Depp returning to the franchise was the subject of testimony given during a defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in June 2022.

Female-led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film starring Margot Robbie is no longer happening

(Getty Images)

Depp was asked: “If Disney came to you with $300m dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp answered.

Recommended

Robbie’s most recent project was David O Russell flop Amsterdam, and she will next be seen in Babylon, the new film from Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

The Independent has conatcted Disney for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in